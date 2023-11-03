DigiKey to distribute Ambiq's ultra-low power semiconductors

The Apollo4 Blue Plus is built upon Ambiq’s proprietary Subthreshold Power-Optimized Technology (SPOT) platform. It delivers low dynamic powers for microcontrollers and allows designers of next-generation wearables and smart devices to add more features without sacrificing battery life.

“DigiKey is pleased to add Ambiq to our core supplier line card,” said David Stein, vice president, semiconductors at DigiKey. “As a leader in low-power SoC solutions, Ambiq has raised the bar with their new MCU & SoC, and we’re excited to support designers, engineers and builders globally as they work with these innovative solutions to accelerate progress.”

