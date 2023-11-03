SiTime to acquire Aura Semiconductor's clock products

The all-cash transaction will comprise fixed payments totalling USD 148 million and earnouts capped at USD 120 million. When this deal completes by the end of 2023, SiTime will hold exclusive rights to sell products based on Aura’s IP and clocking portfolio.

California-based SiTime manufactures semiconductor MEMS programmable solutions, which help customers to reduce the size and power consumption of their products. It has shipped more than 3 billion products to date to a range of verticals from smartphone OEMs to earthquake detection specialists.

India's Aurasemi designs Mixed Signal Integrated Circuits solutions for a variety of applications. Its product portfolio includes advanced timing, power management and delivery systems, RF signal chain components, MEMS IMUs and flow sensors.