HARMAN opens new manufacturing plant in Hungary
The new facility in Pécs will boost production of HARMAN's Martin lighting product range.
HARMAN Professional Solutions has confirmed a major expansion in Europe, with a new 107,000 sq ft manufacturing facility in Hungary.
The audio, video, lighting and control company says the plant will focus on production for its Martin brand, which provides lighting fixtures for the entertainment and architectural lighting industries, and certain loudspeaker products.
HARMAN has taken a sustainable approach to the new build. Prior to the move, HARMAN Professional shared factory space with HARMAN Automotive in Pécs. But thanks to a surge in orders, it decided to retrofit a three-story standalone facility for HARMAN Professional.
It will heat and cool the plant with geothermal energy using a water-to-water heat pump. Electricity will be sourced by onsite solar PV panels from 2024.
“Over the past six years, the Martin brand put into production more than 20 major LED lighting product SKUs with more new products being announced soon, and it is imperative that we not only create more space to meet demand but do so responsibly and in line with our corporate goals,” said Brian Divine, President, HARMAN Professional Solutions. “The completion of this project is another proof point to our customers that we produce reliable products in technologically advanced facilities while doing so with reduced impact to our environment.”