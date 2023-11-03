HARMAN opens new manufacturing plant in Hungary

HARMAN Professional Solutions has confirmed a major expansion in Europe, with a new 107,000 sq ft manufacturing facility in Hungary.

The audio, video, lighting and control company says the plant will focus on production for its Martin brand, which provides lighting fixtures for the entertainment and architectural lighting industries, and certain loudspeaker products.

HARMAN has taken a sustainable approach to the new build. Prior to the move, HARMAN Professional shared factory space with HARMAN Automotive in Pécs. But thanks to a surge in orders, it decided to retrofit a three-story standalone facility for HARMAN Professional.

It will heat and cool the plant with geothermal energy using a water-to-water heat pump. Electricity will be sourced by onsite solar PV panels from 2024.