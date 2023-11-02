Farnell expands its interconnect solutions offering

Farnell a fast and reliable distributor of products and technology for electronic and industrial system design, maintenance and repair has announced a significant expansion of its interconnect product portfolio.

The initiative introduces a selection of interconnect solutions from several different companies, providing a broader spectrum of products. Notable brands, including TE Connectivity, Molex, Amphenol, Harting, Phoenix Contact, Anderson Power Products, Aptiv, and Alpha Wire, have contributed to the range.

The expanded interconnect range encompasses a diverse selection of products, from connectors to cables, designed to address a wide range of applications.