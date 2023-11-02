Farnell expands its interconnect solutions offering
Electronics component distributor Farnell has significantly expanded its interconnect product portfolio.
Farnell a fast and reliable distributor of products and technology for electronic and industrial system design, maintenance and repair has announced a significant expansion of its interconnect product portfolio.
The initiative introduces a selection of interconnect solutions from several different companies, providing a broader spectrum of products. Notable brands, including TE Connectivity, Molex, Amphenol, Harting, Phoenix Contact, Anderson Power Products, Aptiv, and Alpha Wire, have contributed to the range.
"As our customers continue to push the boundaries of innovation, we at Farnell are driven by an unwavering commitment to expand our offerings. Our goal is to not just meet but exceed their expectations, and this expansion is a testament to our dedication in becoming the go-to brand for bringing their boldest innovations to life," says Russell Paik, Interconnect Product Manager at Farnell in a press release.