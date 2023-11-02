Global silicon wafer shipments fell in Q3 2023

Anna-Riikka Vuorikari-Antikainen, Chairman of SEMI SMG and Chief Commercial Officer at Okmetic, says in a press release, that the decline in global silicon shipments continued as a result of the ongoing broad-based inventory correction cycle.

“Silicon wafer shipments for the computing, communications, consumer and memory markets saw the most pronounced declines due to a softening in demand and continuing economic uncertainties, while the automotive and industrial sectors were resilient during this period,” Anna-Riikka Vuorikari-Antikainen, continued.