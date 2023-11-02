Ad
© TSMC
Analysis |

Global silicon wafer shipments fell in Q3 2023

Worldwide silicon wafer shipments decreased 9.6% quarter-over-quarter to 3,010 million square inches in the third quarter of 2023, a 19.5% drop from the 3,741 million square inches recorded during the same quarter last year, reports SEMI.

Anna-Riikka Vuorikari-Antikainen, Chairman of SEMI SMG and Chief Commercial Officer at Okmetic, says in a press release, that the decline in global silicon shipments continued as a result of the ongoing broad-based inventory correction cycle.

“Silicon wafer shipments for the computing, communications, consumer and memory markets saw the most pronounced declines due to a softening in demand and continuing economic uncertainties, while the automotive and industrial sectors were resilient during this period,” Anna-Riikka Vuorikari-Antikainen, continued.

Millions of Square Inches
 2Q 20223Q 20224Q 20221Q 20232Q 20233Q 2023
Total3,7043,7413,5893,2653,3313,010
Silicon area shipment trends – semiconductor applications only 
