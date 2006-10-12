Texas Instruments making inroads at Nokia

Texas Instruments is about to increase its market share as supplier to Nokia.

Texas Instruments Bluetooth chip business is getting better as Nokia in larger scale now selects the Texas Instruments Bluetooth chips instead of the CSR chips and the Broadcom chips. However CSR is still the major supplier of Bluetooth chips to Nokia's handsets.



"Texas Instruments already has baseband and application processor business with Nokia, and now, they are going to supply Bluetooth devices in cell phones as well as GPS devices, effectively increasing their footprint at Nokia," said analyst Satya Chillara of Pacific Growth Equities LLC (San Francisco).



"Cambridge Silicon Radio has been the dominant Bluetooth provider for Nokia; however, we believe that the market share within Nokia phones will likely evolve to 60 percent CSR, 20 percent Broadcom and 20 percent Texas Instruments," he said in a report.