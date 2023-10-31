NCAB acquires Spanish PCB supplier

Electronic Advanced Circuits S.L. expects to reach net sales of SEK 19 million (EUR 1.60 million) in 2023 with an estimated EBITA margin of about 15%. The company has 2 employees. The majority of sales is concentrated to the telecom and industrial sectors and sourcing is being made from manufacturing partners in China. The purchase price is SEK 14 million (EUR 1.18 million) with a potential earn-out capped at a maximum amount of SEK 4 million (EUR 338,000). The transaction is expected to close in November 2023.

Before the deal, NCAB Spain had 13 employees and a turnover of SEK 75 million (EUR 6.33 million) in 2022. The acquisition is expected to be earnings accretive for NCAB Group in 2024 and the PCB supplier expects synergies in the areas of suppliers, payment terms and logistics.

At the same time, NCAB group says that it is establishing a new entity in Portugal, NCAB Group Portugal and two new employees have been recruited, both with experience from the PCB industry.