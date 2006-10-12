BenQ's revenue down 10% excluding mobiles

According to DigiTimes BenQ's revenue decreased 10% year-on-year. Theese numbers do not include the figures from BenQ's mobile business.

BenQ's consolidated revenues were down 20.1% sequentially but 10% from last year, not including sales generated by its Germany-based subsidiary BenQ Mobile.



However, BenQ's sales of its own branded LCD monitors and LCD TVs went on pretty well and increased 20% and 50% respectively.