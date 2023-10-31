Ad
Electronics Production |

North American EMS industry down 9.8% in September

Total North American EMS shipments in September 2023 were down 9.8% compared to the same month last year. Compared to the preceding month, September shipments decreased 12.4%, according to the IPC.

EMS bookings in September decreased 17.4% year-over-year and decreased 14.2% from the previous month.

The book-to-bill ratio stands at 1.27.

“Lower bookings this month were met with lower shipments, which has kept the book-to-bill at 1.27 for the third consecutive month,” said Shawn DuBravac, IPC’s chief economist. 

