Micropower upgrades its Finnish factory

In an update on LinkedIn, the company says that the surface mounting line (SMD) of the components has been supplemented with both AOI equipment, a laser marking machine and the introduction of batch-specific traceability of the components.

Utilising AOI equipment streamlines post-component assembly and soldering inspections, automating the process and enhancing error traceability. This efficiency reduces the necessity for repair work, as the company puts it. Laser marking on circuit boards, combined with component-specific traceability, facilitates detailed tracking of individual components.