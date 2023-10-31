"This deal better positions Jabil to cater to the needs of our valued customers in the data center industry, including hyperscale, next-wave clouds, and AI cloud data centers," says Matt Crowley, Senior Vice President of Cloud and Enterprise Infrastructure at Jabil, in a press release.

The deal – which also includes the development of future generations of silicon photonics transceiver modules for Intel – ultimately enables Jabil to expand its presence in the data center value chain."

The financial terms of the deal have not been made official.