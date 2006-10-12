Matsushita planning plasma-TV<br>manufacturing in Russia

The world's largest plasma TV manufacturer Matsushita is now planning to extend its manufacturing network to include Russia.

Matsushita today has six factories in different countries and now the company also will add Russia to that list. The manufacturing at the new Russian plant is expected to start during 2009.



The Russian market is today provided with plasma screens from Matsushita's plant in Czech Republic but the demand is growing fast in this region and product segment and in order to keep the prices down Matsishita wants to keep the manufacturing close to the market.