Evertiq Expo Warsaw 2023, our biggest expo to date

The Expo at the PGE National Stadium was attended by 1,334 people. 162 exhibiting companies welcomed 782 visitors from 443 different companies and organisations – encompassing the entire industry, from manufacturers, distributors, technology and solution providers, and more.

As usual, the Expo was accompanied by an annual conference program, which this year was opened by Maciej Kaźmierczak from Comarch S.A., with a presentation on IoT Mesh, detailing methods of communication between devices, outlining security policies including encryption, and discussing tools for simulation, analysis, and monitoring of designed networks. The microphone was then passed to Adam Lipiec from the Łukasiewicz Research Network - Tele and Radio Research Institute, who provided an overview of selected types of printed circuit boards and their manufacturing processes. The program continued during the entirety of the Expo.

Throughout the day, a Mars rover could be seen "roaming" the halls of the Expo, brought by AGH Space Systems. The team of young engineers was also a highlight of the conference program, providing insights into the development of space engineering in their projects.

The Mars rover was not the only invention that participants could interact with. There was also significant interest shown in an electric racing car – designed and built by PWR Racing from Wroclaw University of Technology, sponsored by RS.

Discussions on the floor revolved around the events of the past ten months and predictions for the future. Conversations included the downturn in the semiconductor market, including memory; potential effects of the EU Chips Act and how the industry can address the shortage of qualified workers. There were also discussions about recent major investments that have taken place in Poland.

While the first half of the year brought some challenges, the general consensus seems to be that it was a good first half, and the prospects for the rest of the year are still positive. At the same time, everyone unanimously expressed their desire for growth and development in 2024.

During this year's Evertiq Expo in Warsaw, Evertiq wanted to leverage our platform and influence to raise awareness and highlight the importance of breast cancer research and funding. We are delighted that so many participants joined us in wearing pink ribbons, which sparked numerous discussions about how the electronics industry can contribute to the advancement in both the diagnosis and treatment of the disease.