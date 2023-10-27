Hitachi Energy acquires controlling stake in eks Energy

Hitachi Energy describes itself as a sustainable energy future company, which offers "advanced digital solutions and services built on unique domain expertise and experience, to make the energy system more resilient and secure."

Now, it is taking control of Seville-based eks – a supplier of power electronics and energy management solutions for storage and renewables integration. The investment also marks the start of a new strategic partnership with Powin, which maintains a significant ownership stake in eks.

Hitachi says it expects global demand for BESS to grow more than 20% per year through to 2030. It believes the addition of eks can helps it to develop power conversion products specifically designed for the next generation of energy storage systems.