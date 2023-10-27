Qualcomm considering plan to package PC chips in India

Qualcomm has been historically strong in the smartphone space, but has more recently been trying to diversify following flattening sales of mobile devices. Now, in an Economic Times interview, Qualcomm's CFO, Akash Palkhiwala says the company is talking to the Indian government and Tata about a partnership. The proposed deal will see the Snapdragon X Elite PC chip, powered by Qualcomm's Oryon CPU, packaged in India.

The X Elite chip should play a key part in Qualcomm's plans to diversify. And, inevitably, artificial intelligence is at the heart of it. The firm believes the new chip can deliver powerful AI experiences without compromising battery life. PC makers such as Lenovo, HP and Dell are expected to deploy the Snapdragon X Elite in their next-gen PCs.