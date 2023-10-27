Himax and Nexchip team up to supply ICs to the EV market
Taiwanese fabless manufacturer Himax Technologies has signed an MoU with China's Nexchip Semiconductor Corporation to accelerate the two firms' entry into the automotive space.
The companies have worked together for many years and are now collaborating to supply integrated circuits to the growing EV market. Demand for displays in smart cockpits is surging, and vehicle makers are increasingly moving towards large-size, high resolution, narrow bezel, curved, and touch integration displays.
Himax is recognised for its strength in these specialist areas. It delivers display products for TVs, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays and more. Meanwhile Nexchip Semiconductor Corporation manufactures ICs, 12 inch wafers and other products.
“Nexchip has been a crucial and trusted strategic partner for Himax for several years. Entering this strategic alliance in automotive highlights Himax’s unwavering dedication to broadening our supply chain to enhance capacity management and cost optimization, while also enabling us to solidify the prospects of our automotive businesses moving forward,” said Chen Ping-Po, Executive Vice President of Automotive Display and Touch Operation Unit at Himax.