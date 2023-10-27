Himax and Nexchip team up to supply ICs to the EV market

The companies have worked together for many years and are now collaborating to supply integrated circuits to the growing EV market. Demand for displays in smart cockpits is surging, and vehicle makers are increasingly moving towards large-size, high resolution, narrow bezel, curved, and touch integration displays.

Himax is recognised for its strength in these specialist areas. It delivers display products for TVs, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays and more. Meanwhile Nexchip Semiconductor Corporation manufactures ICs, 12 inch wafers and other products.