Osram selects SUSS photolithography

In June and July 2006 Osram Opto Semiconductors has placed additional follow-on orders for SUSS LithoFab200 Clusters, which are specifically used in volume production for the manufacturing of High Brightness / High Power Light Emitting Diodes (LED).

The HB-LED is often regarded as the first truly innovative type of lamp invented over the past three decades. In recent years HB-LEDs have entered into many consumer products such as televisions, PC displays, digital cameras, cell phones, automobiles and traffic lights, while remarkable progress in LED efficiency, lifetime and total lumen output has opened up the possibility of using LEDs as sources of general lighting. According to Strategies Unlimited, a California market research company specialized in watching the optoelectronics industry, the general illumination market is expected to become one of the biggest potential markets for HB-LEDs in the years to come.

