Electronics Production | February 22, 2005
Feature phones bring bright times for LEDs
High Brightness LEDs have enjoyed a booming market over the last two years, as the use of colour displays on mobile phones has become widespread.
A recently published report by IMS Research on the global markets for optoelectronic components estimates that mobile phone applications account for around one third of the $3.5 billion total LED market. The use of colour displays, which require white backlighting, and more attractive keypad illumination have rapidly increased the demand for blue and white LEDs based on nitride technology. Over the next few years the prospects for LEDs continue to look bright with sales of mobile phones predicted to grow from 650 million/year today to 800 million/year in five years’ time.
“ Flash units for mobile phone cameras also offer a significant further opportunity,” said Nicola Dadswell, market research analyst with IMS Research. “Cameras are rapidly becoming an essential feature of an attractive phone”. From fewer than 100 million camera-enabled phones sold globally in 2003, the market will expand to over 600 million by the end of the decade. High-resolution cameras used in mobile phones require high light intensity to produce good pictures, and LEDs will contend with Xenon flash units to support this application.
