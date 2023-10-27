Eaton to invest $85m to meet demand for electricity tech

Eaton describes itself as an intelligent power management company committed to electrification and renewables. In recent years it has seen demand soar for its solutions that support essential electric grid infrastructure projects. These include transformers, voltage regulators, switchgear, switchboards and circuit breakers.

This latest investment brings the company’s investments in North America to nearly USD 750 million. The new funds will create 300 jobs. Earlier this year, Eaton announced plans to boost production capacity of its voltage regulators in Nacogdoches, Texas, its three-phase transformers in Waukesha, Wisconsin and its solid dielectric switchgear in Colorado.