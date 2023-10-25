Jaltek invests in a new x-ray inspection system

© Nordson

Jaltek needed an x-ray inspection system that would complement the company's AOI machines. The choice landed on a Quadra 5 due to its high performance and ease of use for 2D and 3D X-ray applications. The system provides high-resolution images, allowing for detailed examination and analysis and can identify defects, contaminants, or inconsistencies in products.

X-ray inspection machines, including the Cupio Quadra 5, are typically used for non-destructive testing and quality control in the manufacturing industry as these machines utilise X-ray technology to inspect the internal structures and integrity of products or materials, without damaging the product being examined.

This particular model has allowed Jaltek to further enhance its automation and production line integration, while also providing higher resolution scanning and more functionality. The machine works quickly and efficiently, helping increase productivity and allowing for higher and faster throughput.

Paul Livingstone, Jaltek’s IT Infrastructure and Support Technician, who was heavily involved in the acquisition of the new machine, alongside colleagues Chris Cochrane, Senior Process Engineer, and Simon Lee, Quality Manager, says in the press release that while the company's only had the system for a couple of weeks, so it is still very new, but we have been extremely impressed with Cupio’s support from the outset.

“When we started discussions CEO Andy Bonner wasted no time in setting up a demonstration for us. Since then, he and Ben Seviour, who are very knowledgeable about the machine, have been consistently helpful in explaining all its capabilities and are always just a phone call away," says Paul Livingstone

For Jaltek, ever-increasing integration into the production line and its equipment is another important goal, with the Quadra 5.

"It is already on the factory network, so any images stored on the machine can be accessed immediately by remote users across the network. The machine is also integrated into our manufacturing execution system, FactoryLogix, which is supplied by Aegis Software. This allows operators to view their work instructions and plan their upcoming actions, seamlessly bringing everything together," Paul continues.

Steve Pittom, Jaltek’s CEO, sees the investment as important and essential to keeping a competitive edge in the industry – it's one more step towards automation and industry 4.0 for the company. Besides the addition of the new x-ray, Jaltek is also investigating cobots and various other ideas