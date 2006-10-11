DuPont, Taiyo sign joint agreement

DuPont Electronic Technologies today announced it has signed a joint development agreement (JDA) with Taiyo Ink Manufacturing Company, Ltd. to advance the development of buildup microvia dry films for use in advanced flip chip ball grid array packages for the semiconductor industry.

By combining their interests, expertise and technologies, the companies expect to find new ways to meet the growing demand for higher density circuits with superior interconnect reliability. The early target is a material offering with a low coefficient of thermal expansion (CTE), adhesion, improved signal integrity and speed.



"Close collaboration and material integration are critical to meeting our customers' needs in the semiconductor industry, and key components of our strategy to expand the DuPont offering in this fast growing area of the market," said David B. Miller, vice president and general manager, DuPont Electronic Technologies. "Combining Taiyo Ink's proprietary resin technology and expertise with DuPont's filler, surface treatments and dispersion technologies will result in some exciting new products available for OEM qualification by early next year. Our work with Taiyo Ink is a prime example of the advancements we're making in developing engineered materials for semiconductor packaging. This market space is also a prime target for DuPont's embedded passive offerings, where again, integration will be key."



"Taiyo Ink has established proprietary buildup resin materials and methods to maximize the compatibility of these resins with DuPont filler and dispersion technology," said Yuichi Kamayachi, president and chief executive officer, Taiyo Ink Manufacturing Company, Ltd. "We feel this is a strong partnership that will benefit our customers and the industry.