ReQuTech choses Scanfil as a manufacturing partner

The RESA-series by ReQuTech is the next-generation satcom ground terminals, an advanced phase array terminal that allows for high throughput for on-the-paus and on-the-move satellite communications.



ReQuTech and Scanfil will now work together to ramp up production of RESA Ku and Ka-band terminals during the fourth quarter of 2023 and early 2024. The companies inked a framework agreement for final assembly in 2022 and said that they will now expand their collaboration to include long-term production.

“We are very pleased that ReQuTech has chosen Scanfil as a manufacturing partner to enable its growth journey. It feels great to enter into the production phase and sign a new long-term partnership agreement with ReQuTech, as a market leader in antenna applications”, says Steve Creutz, Managing Director at Scanfil Åtvidaberg in a press release.

The current goal is to gradually reach a production of a few hundred RESA M Ku and Ka Multi-Orbit terminals per month by the first quarter of 2025.