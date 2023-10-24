Etteplan to double its test capacity in Jyväskylä

Adding to the increased testing capacity, Etteplan will also strengthen the team with five new experts. The new laboratory is set to open in Aholaita, Jyväskylä, in the spring of 2024.

Etteplan's testing laboratory offers a range of tests for various physical products, such as environmental, antenna, and product safety tests. With the investment, the company says that it will improve its test capacity across several testing capabilities. These include electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) and radio frequency (RF) testing, as well as environmental (ENVI) and product safety testing (Safety).

As part of the expansion, a new 5-meter EMC chamber (5m SAC) will be built in the testing laboratory. In the new facility, EMC and RF tests can be conducted on increasingly larger products up to 2000 kg and 15 m3 in size, while also performing approval tests according to North American requirements (FCC & ISED). Additionally, a 42 m3 environmental walk-in test chamber has been acquired for the new laboratory, enabling humidity and temperature tests on larger systems.