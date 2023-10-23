Alphawave Semi appoints Rahul Mathur as CFO

Rahul served as CFO of Avantus since 2021 and as CFO and Senior Vice President Finance of Rambus from 2016 to 2021, a company press release reads.

During his tenure at Rambus, Rahul is said to have been an integral part of its transformation as a product company, consistently delivering "strong financial results and shareholder value". Prior to Rambus, Rahul served in senior finance roles in global semiconductor and technology companies including: Cypress Semiconductor Corp., Spansion Inc., and KLA.

“I am delighted to join the management team at Alphawave Semi. It is an exciting time to join such an ambitious high-growth business with leading connectivity technology for next generation AI infrastructure. I look forward to working with Tony and the team, bringing my experience as a CFO in the semiconductor industry, to successfully execute the business strategy and create long-term shareholder value," Rahul Mathur states in the press release.