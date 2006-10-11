Flextronics to hire 40 000 new employees next year?

Because of its huge employee turnover Flextronics may have to hire some 40 000 new employees during the next year in China to reach its growth targets, according to Charlie Barnhart at Technology Forecasters.



Flextronics CEO Mike McNamara earlier said that the company is planning new recruitments of about 20 000 new employees over the next year but since the employee turnover often reaches nearly 25% that number will be about the double.



Flextronics wants to become the "employer of choice" and therefore a number of actions is planned to be made in the purpose of reducing the turnover of employees such as higher salaries, better working conditions at the plants, better benefits and better homes for the employees.