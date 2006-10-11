Danaher Motion Wins Logistics Award

The Stockholm office of Danaher Motion has won first prize in Sweden's prestigious Posten Logistics Award contest.

In competition with over thirty prominent companies and organizations, Danaher Motion won the award thanks to their work implementing a highly effective manufacturing logistics system in a short time, based on the Danaher Business System and the 'Lean Thinking' manufacturing principle. This is complemented with a business model which balances in-house manufacturing with outsourcing of volume products, resulting in high transparency and high manufacturer flexibility.



"With an advanced process control, a systematic continuous hunt for improvements, innovative logistics solutions throughout the entire supply chain - and last but not the least, by smart utilization of strategic suppliers - this year's winner of the Swedish Postal Service Logistics Award has designed an effective and a maximum value creating, world class logistics solution", the jury motivated.



"We are very happy that the distinguished jury of the Posten Logistics Award has appreciated our logistics work at Danaher Motion, Stockholm. The core reason for our success, for which we now have this important recognition, is that we always focus on continuously improving our processes in the leanest and most effective way, in accordance with our improvement and business development system, Danaher Business System (DBS)," says Andreas Koutzamanis, Supply Chain Supervisor at Danaher Motion in Stockholm.