Dracula Technologies unveils green MicroPower factory

The 2,500-square-metre factory will produce up to 150 million cm² of organic photovoltaic (OPV) devices per year, using inkjet printing to simultaneously lower costs and increase customisation. Dracula Technologies' new facility will cater to high-volume IoT customers from early 2024, while also preparing to license its technology, a press release reads.

“This new factory significantly expands our production capacity, ensuring we meet the growing demands of our customers by delivering customised solutions in high volume," says Brice Cruchon, CEO of Dracula Technologies. "We are excited to be leading the way to a greener and more connected future."

By leveraging inkjet printing technology, the factory will not only achieve high-volume production of customised modules, but will also reduce unit production costs by a factor of three.

To support this ambitious venture, Dracula Technologies has begun recruiting over 60 additional professionals, creating employment opportunities, and fostering economic growth. Looking ahead, Dracula Technologies will have a total of 250 employees by 2030.

Dracula Technologies was recently named a laureate of the "First Factory" project call, an initiative aligned with France's reindustrialisation strategy (France 2030), receiving a total funding of EUR 5 million from the French State.