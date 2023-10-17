Bugatti Rimac to open new R&D centre in Italy
Bugatti Rimac is extending its operations in Europe with the establishment of a new R&D and innovation centre in Italy.
Almost a year after the company opened a new design and engineering centre in Berlin, Germany, it is set to expand its footprint further with another location. Bugatti Rimac's new Italian facility has been established in Bologna.
As well as positioning Bugatti Rimac close to partners and suppliers, the new centre will act as a satellite for the company headquarters in Zagreb, with a future capacity of up to 50 employees working in tandem with the team in Croatia. The Italian satellite team will be tasked with developing new technologies and engineering that take automotive performance and innovation to new levels
The team will work on future luxury hypercars from both the Bugatti and Rimac brands, as well as more mainstream products, with individual units focusing on specialist areas. These will include electric, hybrid and alternative fuel powertrains; advanced manufacturing techniques such as 3D printing and enhanced use of composites; integrated vehicle controls and digital twins; and chassis engineering.
Bugatti Rimac Italy office opened its doors this October at Via Del Monte 1, Bologna, with Filippo D’Adamo and Roberto Rotundo steering operations as managing directors. The company says that it will release details about recruitment in due course.
“Following the success of the launch of our German subsidiary and opening of our Berlin office last year, it gives me great pride to confirm that we will now have a significant presence in another area that has contributed so much to the automotive world, northern Italy, where there is an abundance of engineering expertise and talent. The creation of Bugatti Rimac Italy’s R&D and innovation centre is another pivotal moment for the company, and I believe that it will play an integral role in helping to deliver the pioneering cars and technologies that the world can’t wait to see,” says Emilio Scervo, CTO of Bugatti Rimac, in a press release.