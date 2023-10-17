Bugatti Rimac to open new R&D centre in Italy

Almost a year after the company opened a new design and engineering centre in Berlin, Germany, it is set to expand its footprint further with another location. Bugatti Rimac's new Italian facility has been established in Bologna.

As well as positioning Bugatti Rimac close to partners and suppliers, the new centre will act as a satellite for the company headquarters in Zagreb, with a future capacity of up to 50 employees working in tandem with the team in Croatia. The Italian satellite team will be tasked with developing new technologies and engineering that take automotive performance and innovation to new levels

The team will work on future luxury hypercars from both the Bugatti and Rimac brands, as well as more mainstream products, with individual units focusing on specialist areas. These will include electric, hybrid and alternative fuel powertrains; advanced manufacturing techniques such as 3D printing and enhanced use of composites; integrated vehicle controls and digital twins; and chassis engineering.

Bugatti Rimac Italy office opened its doors this October at Via Del Monte 1, Bologna, with Filippo D’Adamo and Roberto Rotundo steering operations as managing directors. The company says that it will release details about recruitment in due course.