Micron opens second assembly and test facility in Malaysia

This facility is Micron's second in the city. The first was opened at the Perai Industrial area in 2015, and began its operations this year. It's estimated that Micron has invested US$2 billion in the two sites, and created 4,500 jobs.

Micron says the new plant will boost its supply of NAND, PCDRAM and SSD modules, which will help it to meet the growing demand from fast-growing verticals such as artificial intelligence and electric automobiles.

Gursharan Singh, Micron Technology's senior vice-president (Global assembly and test operations), said: “This expansion reflects our unwavering dedication to advancing semiconductor development and manufacturing excellence."

He added that the new facility was built with sustainability in mind. It adheres to the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) rating system – a benchmark for green construction. As such, Micron will reduce energy consumption in the new facility by more than 25 percent in comparison to industry standards. The Malaysia plants will also be powered by 100% renewable electricity.

This latest site opening adds to a period of rapid expansion for Micron. The company recently confirmed a new fab and R&D epicenter at its hometown of Boise Idaho, and in September it announced a new assembly and test facility in Gujarat, India.

The ceremony to announce the Penang news was officiated by Malaysian Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, who said the Micron expansion was a vote of confidence in the region.