SCS expands European its capabilitie

This expansion enables the company to meet the growing demand for liquid coating solutions in Europe, thus also enhancing its position as a provider of advanced conformal coating services.

"We are excited to announce the availability of liquid conformal coating services within Europe," said SCS President and CEO Tim Bender, in a press release. "By expanding our coating offerings, SCS is better equipped to meet the diverse coating requirements of our European customers."

Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, SCS is a specialist in conformal coating services and technologies. the company has over 50 years of experience and expertise that it leverages through coating facilities throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia.