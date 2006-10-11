Identco appoints manager in Central Europe

Identco International, a vendor of advanced industrial identification materials and solutions, expands its European engagement. The newest member of Identco's European sales team is Gunter Enne. He was recently appointed Key Account Sales Manger, Central Europe.

“It is with great pleasure that I have the opportunity to introduce Identco International newest member, Mr. Gunter Enne.", says Scott Lucas, CEO of Identco International. “Gunter will focus on key customers in the industrial, medical, electronics and automotive industries." Based in Feldkirchen, near Munich, Germany, Mr. Enne will cover Germany, Austria and Switzerland, to strengthen the position of Identco in Central Europe.



Gunter Enne comes to Identco Europe GmbH with 15 years of professional experience in sales and key account marketing for major European companies, with special dedication to the electronics and automotive industries. He has previously worked for large companies such as Siemens of Germany, BOC Edwards Gases, and Applied Materials, where he managed accounts for large customers such as Texas Instruments and Infineon.



He has also garnered wide professional experience in similar positions throughout the U.S. and South Africa. Mr. Enne holds a Masters Degree In Mechanical Engineering from Frankfurt Technical College.