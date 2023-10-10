UK electronics manufacturer hit by cyber attack

The company says that the incident occurred at "some of the group's international sites", and it enacted its security protocols and took immediate steps to stop the unauthorised access as soon as it became aware of the incident.

Specialist third-party consultants have been engaged to investigate the nature and extent of the incident, and to implement an incident response plan, the company writes in an update.

The actions that Volex has taken to date have ensured that all sites remain operational, with minimal disruption to global production levels, and the group continues to trade with its customers and suppliers.