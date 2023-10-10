Indium acquires SAFI-Tech

The acquisition expands Indium's product portfolio, advancing its low-temperature soldering technology.

The acquisition follows an established partnership between the two companies. Last year, Indium collaborated with SAFI-Tech to launch a supercooled BiSn solder paste using the latter's solder platform. This patented technology platform allows molten metal to remain liquid far below its freezing point by encapsulating it in a smooth shell—known as supercooling. The shell of these microcapsules can be removed using a traditional flux and reflow process, or by mechanically crushing a powder of supercooled liquid metal microcapsules. Using this platform, industry-standard alloys such as SAC305 can be soldered at below typical low-temperature solder (LTS) specifications, while other alloys can be soldered at temperatures as low as ambient.

"SAFI-Tech's supercooling platform is an exciting addition to our award-winning product portfolio, allowing us to deliver next-generation soldering materials," says Ross Berntson, President and COO of Indium Corporation, ina. press release. "This innovation has far-reaching potential and embedding SAFI-Tech into Indium Corporation gives it the opportunity to succeed widely and quickly."

In addition to acquiring the Iowa-based company, Indium Corporation will also benefit from SAFI-Tech's co-founder, co-inventor, and President Dr. Ian Tevis joining the company as an R&D Manager. In this role, Dr. Tevis oversees a team dedicated to application technology and manages the ongoing research and design of SAFI-Tech supercooled products.