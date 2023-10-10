Schweizer and Trilogy to tackle the North American market

Trilogy’s market knowledge supports Schweizer’s plan to boost its presence and localised support with North American and global customers. Trilogy brings over 30 years of history with key customers and manufacturers in the automotive industry and broad industrial applications.

Based out of Michigan, Indiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania and Kentucky, Trilogy will support Schweizer to bring value to key customers in North America, focusing on e-Mobility, Automotive and Industrial markets.

"We are excited to partner with Trilogy, a company that shares our commitment to innovation, engineering and quality", said Nicolas Schweizer, CEO of Schweizer, in a press release. "This strategic agreement will allow us to leverage Trilogy's customer network and engineering expertise to deliver superior value to our North American customers."