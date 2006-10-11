Bright Q3 expected from Nokia

Subcontractors to Nokia such as Elcoteq and Perlos recently announced their worries about Nokia's performance in the end of this year but analysts now say that Nokia will present a good third quarter and the results in Q4 are promising.

Except that Nokia's third quarter is expected to be very good and that the period July-September will show an increase in net sales of about 18 percent even the Christmas shopping will deliver fine results for Nokia. Both Elcoteq and Perlos, which have Nokia as one major customer, recently announced profit warnings in terms of weakened sales for Nokia but analysts now predicts that both third quarter and fourth quarter will be good for Nokia and that information may give a little of a relief for both Elcoteq and Perlos.



Nokia's reported net earnings will include a 150 million euro write-down in third quarter for ending CDMA phone production.