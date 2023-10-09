Creation Technologies inks deal with L3Harris

Creation provides expertise that L3Harris requires for its business, including over 1.3 million square feet of manufacturing space and strong engineering and supply chain expertise. The multi-year agreement provides Creation with long-term supply forecasting and increases engineering and manufacturing collaboration between the two companies.

“L3Harris recognizes the importance of engaging strategic partners to provide manufacturing, supply chain and engineering excellence to deliver the best possible support for our troops,” says Stephen P. DeFalco, Chairman and CEO, Creation Technologies, in a press release. “It’s an honor to work with L3Harris in this partnership which will allow us to optimize our supply chains and streamline processes to provide a best total cost solution.”