Detection Technology brings production home to Finland

The company states in a press release that it will build production capability for photon-counting detectors (PCD) in a new manufacturing facility under construction in Oulu, Finland.

“With the production transfer to Oulu, we aim to achieve various synergies. In the industrialization of new technology, the dialogue between product development and production is crucial. Furthermore, our new factory in Oulu has been designed and built for demanding electronics manufacturing. We believe that building production capabilities in Oulu, where we have significant product development, will enhance both our learning curve and cost structure,” says Hannu Martola, President and CEO of Detection Technology in the press release.

Photon-counting (PC) technology is poised to have an important role in the future of computed tomography (CT) imaging, and Hannu Martola says that the company continues its long-term investments in the development of its PCD portfolio, as there is demand in all its markets — in medical, industrial and security X-ray imaging.

“Moving forward, we will focus on strategically important PCCT detector solutions, where is the greatest commercial potential."

Six positions have been eliminated at the company's French location as a result of the production move. The transfer of manufacturing expertise is underway, and the company's new Oulu facility will be production-ready by early 2024. The company's French team will keep up its work in the creation of algorithms, firmware, and software, as well as applying X-ray physics in the company's portfolio of X-ray detector technologies.