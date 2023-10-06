Blue Solutions and Foxconn team up on solid-state battery

Blue Solutions is a Bolloré Group entity and a designer and manufacturer of solid-state batteries, which have been marketed since 2011. The company has signed a memorandum of understanding with EMS provider Foxconn and its subsidiary SolidEdge Solution Inc., which designs battery materials. The aim of the agreement is to jointly develop a solid-state battery ecosystem.

The partners have agreed to combine their expertise, technologies, and resources to develop and produce batteries for two-wheeled vehicles. The objective is to co-develop batteries using Blue Solutions’ solid-state cell technology. Specifically, they will use Blue Solutions’ Gen4 technology and SolidEdge Solution’s materials to equip two-wheeled vehicles to serve the target markets.

The cooperation will initially target the Indonesian market. According to McKinsey’s estimates, the global two-wheeled vehicle market will be worth about USD 218 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 8.7% and the main growth momentum will come from electric motorcycles. The country’s goal is to have the number of electric motorcycles reach 13 million by 2030, from a fraction of what it is now.