Nokia opens 6G Lab in India

Nokia’s 6G lab supports the Government of India’s ‘Bharat 6G Vision,’ introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which envisions a key global role for India in the standardisation, development, and implementation of 6G technology. The Lab will function as a platform for collaboration among industry stakeholders and facilitate the testing of solutions while establishing their potential for commercialisation.

The Lab includes a setup to research ‘Network as a Sensor’ technology that enables the network to sense objects, people and movement without the need for onboard sensors. In the 6G era, ’Network as a Sensor’ has been identified as a key enabling technology that supports the vision of bringing the digital and physical worlds together, Nokia writes in a press release.

Sensing is to be fully integrated into the wireless network and operate simultaneously with communication services. This has, according to the company, the potential to enable people to see around corners, gather information about their surroundings and even interact with objects at a distance. The Lab will also provide an experimental platform for researching algorithms, privacy, and sustainable system design.

Nokia is engaged in several global projects and regional initiatives with industry peers, customers, academia, and research institutions in regard to 6G. This work aims to form a common view and direction for 6G, including 6G Hexa-X and Hexa-X-II, the first and second phase of the European 6G Flagship.