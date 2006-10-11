IPC Issues Annual PCB Studies

IPC – Association Connecting Electronics Industries has announced the release of three annual PCB studies.

These are the following: 2005-2006 Industry Analysis and Forecast for Flexible Circuits in North America, 2005-2006 Industry Analysis and Forecast for Rigid PCBs and Laminates in North America, and Technology Trends for Printed Circuit Boards for the Year 2005.



The flexible circuits study presents data and analysis on trends in the North American flexible circuit industry, including growth estimates and sales history, number of fabricators, global footprint of North American fabricators, trends in materials, sales by product type, production mix (high-volume vs. quick-turn vs. prototype), trends in line width and spacing, revenue trends from value-added services, industry end-markets by product type, and U.S. imports and exports.



The rigid PCB and laminates study covers data and analysis on trends in the North American rigid PCB industry, including industry growth forecast, industry end-markets served, sales history by product type, trends in multilayer boards, production mix trends (high-volume vs. quick-turn versus prototype), new versus existing business growth, number and average value of PCBs and panels produced, panel size, and U.S. imports and exports. Laminate sales, trade data and application trends are also covered.



The technology trends study presents data and analysis on trends in rigid PCB conductor width and spacing, metallic finishes, solder mask usage, multilayer production, laminate thickness and temperature, surface mounting, fine-pitch technology, and other leading-edge technologies.