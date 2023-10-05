Autoliv advances its headcount reductions

Autoliv continues to adapt and reduce its total workforce as well as optimise its geographic footprint. Back in June 8, the company announced its intention to reduce up to 2,000 indirect employees. On July 13, 2023, Autoliv detailed initiatives including intended reductions of 1,100 indirect and direct employees. Now, the company has announced an additional 300 indirect employees that will leave Autoliv as part of the announced cost reduction framework.

The majority of these new reductions are expected to leave the company before the end of the year.