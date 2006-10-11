Electronics Production | October 11, 2006
IPC Publishes Two Studies on High Speed and Medical Electronics Market Opportunities
IPC - Association Connecting Electronics Industries has announced the publication of two major industry reports: "Worldwide High Speed Electronics Technology and Market Trends for the Years 2006-2016" and "Medical Electronics Market Opportunities for Interconnect Manufacturers.
" These in-depth studies were commissioned by IPC's Executive Market & Technology Forum for its members.
The first study, "Worldwide High Speed Electronics Technology and Market Trends for the Years 2006-2016," was conducted by BPA Consulting of Dorking, Surrey, England. The report presents market trends driving high-speed electronic system architectures and expectations for the technology requirements in the near future and longer term. Key systems, from servers to telecom infrastructure equipment, were studied and the impact of their evolution on PCB design and fabrication, inspection, low-loss laminates, connectors, board assembly, board test and IC packaging was examined.
Emerging challenges and opportunities are identified for all segments in the supply chain. In addition, valuable technology roadmaps are included, along with forecasts of market demand for the key systems, high-speed PCBs and low loss laminates.
"The potential demand for high speed electronics technology is massive and growing, yet the problems are legion. The study navigates its way through this minefield to exciting opportunities and charts the progress of system demands and the possibilities and implications for boards, connectors and materials," says Mark Hutton, managing director, BPA Consulting.
Prismark Partners of Cold Spring Harbor, New York, conducted the second study, "Medical Electronics Market Opportunities for Interconnect Manufacturers." This study reveals emerging developments in worldwide medical electronics technology and the marketplace. It outlines the challenges and potential opportunities for component and materials suppliers, PCB fabricators, and product assemblers, as well as market drivers and regulatory requirements. Both near-term and long-term market and technology forecasts for suppliers to the medical electronics industry are provided. In addition, the implications of this growing market for laminate materials, PCB fabrication, components and component packaging, connector technology, assembly and test, and system level requirements are presented.
"Medical electronics will maintain steady growth throughout the remainder of this decade and most likely beyond. This translates into good opportunities for the supply chain. The medical electronics study provides an in-depth overview and analysis of the medical electronics market. It's a valuable tool for understanding this competitive market," says Phil Plonski, managing partner, Prismark Partners.
The first study, "Worldwide High Speed Electronics Technology and Market Trends for the Years 2006-2016," was conducted by BPA Consulting of Dorking, Surrey, England. The report presents market trends driving high-speed electronic system architectures and expectations for the technology requirements in the near future and longer term. Key systems, from servers to telecom infrastructure equipment, were studied and the impact of their evolution on PCB design and fabrication, inspection, low-loss laminates, connectors, board assembly, board test and IC packaging was examined.
Emerging challenges and opportunities are identified for all segments in the supply chain. In addition, valuable technology roadmaps are included, along with forecasts of market demand for the key systems, high-speed PCBs and low loss laminates.
"The potential demand for high speed electronics technology is massive and growing, yet the problems are legion. The study navigates its way through this minefield to exciting opportunities and charts the progress of system demands and the possibilities and implications for boards, connectors and materials," says Mark Hutton, managing director, BPA Consulting.
Prismark Partners of Cold Spring Harbor, New York, conducted the second study, "Medical Electronics Market Opportunities for Interconnect Manufacturers." This study reveals emerging developments in worldwide medical electronics technology and the marketplace. It outlines the challenges and potential opportunities for component and materials suppliers, PCB fabricators, and product assemblers, as well as market drivers and regulatory requirements. Both near-term and long-term market and technology forecasts for suppliers to the medical electronics industry are provided. In addition, the implications of this growing market for laminate materials, PCB fabrication, components and component packaging, connector technology, assembly and test, and system level requirements are presented.
"Medical electronics will maintain steady growth throughout the remainder of this decade and most likely beyond. This translates into good opportunities for the supply chain. The medical electronics study provides an in-depth overview and analysis of the medical electronics market. It's a valuable tool for understanding this competitive market," says Phil Plonski, managing partner, Prismark Partners.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments