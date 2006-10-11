IPC Publishes Two Studies on High Speed and Medical Electronics Market Opportunities

IPC - Association Connecting Electronics Industries has announced the publication of two major industry reports: "Worldwide High Speed Electronics Technology and Market Trends for the Years 2006-2016" and "Medical Electronics Market Opportunities for Interconnect Manufacturers.

" These in-depth studies were commissioned by IPC's Executive Market & Technology Forum for its members.



The first study, "Worldwide High Speed Electronics Technology and Market Trends for the Years 2006-2016," was conducted by BPA Consulting of Dorking, Surrey, England. The report presents market trends driving high-speed electronic system architectures and expectations for the technology requirements in the near future and longer term. Key systems, from servers to telecom infrastructure equipment, were studied and the impact of their evolution on PCB design and fabrication, inspection, low-loss laminates, connectors, board assembly, board test and IC packaging was examined.



Emerging challenges and opportunities are identified for all segments in the supply chain. In addition, valuable technology roadmaps are included, along with forecasts of market demand for the key systems, high-speed PCBs and low loss laminates.



"The potential demand for high speed electronics technology is massive and growing, yet the problems are legion. The study navigates its way through this minefield to exciting opportunities and charts the progress of system demands and the possibilities and implications for boards, connectors and materials," says Mark Hutton, managing director, BPA Consulting.



Prismark Partners of Cold Spring Harbor, New York, conducted the second study, "Medical Electronics Market Opportunities for Interconnect Manufacturers." This study reveals emerging developments in worldwide medical electronics technology and the marketplace. It outlines the challenges and potential opportunities for component and materials suppliers, PCB fabricators, and product assemblers, as well as market drivers and regulatory requirements. Both near-term and long-term market and technology forecasts for suppliers to the medical electronics industry are provided. In addition, the implications of this growing market for laminate materials, PCB fabrication, components and component packaging, connector technology, assembly and test, and system level requirements are presented.



"Medical electronics will maintain steady growth throughout the remainder of this decade and most likely beyond. This translates into good opportunities for the supply chain. The medical electronics study provides an in-depth overview and analysis of the medical electronics market. It's a valuable tool for understanding this competitive market," says Phil Plonski, managing partner, Prismark Partners.