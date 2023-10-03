TT Electronics appoints new CEO

Peter has a long track record in the industrial engineering and manufacturing sector, following a 28-year career at Rotork plc, including nine years as CEO. Peter is also a non-executive director of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc.

Peter has also been CEO of ASCO Group, an industrial services provider to global energy markets, since 2018. He will join TT and become a member of the Board on 2 October 2023 at which point Richard will leave the company and step down from the Board.

"I am delighted to welcome Peter as our new CEO to lead the Group through the next phase of our evolution and accelerate our ambitious global growth strategy, building upon the strong platform and trading momentum created by Richard and the team in recent years," says Chairman Warren Tucker in a press release.