GS Yuasa cuts the ribbon for UK battery facility

GS Yuasa’s new 178,500 square foot site will act as the headquarters for GS Yuasa Battery Europe Ltd as well as the sales and distribution centre for GS Yuasa Battery Sales UK Ltd.

The new facility incorporates sophisticated automated shuttle racking, AGV reach trucks and pick tunnels which significantly improve order processing capacity and operational efficiency in the warehouse. It also sports dedicated charging facilities, as well as an e-commerce picking area with specialist packing equipment.

GS Yuasa Battery Europe Ltd. will also relocate to the new facility from their current offices at GS Yuasa’s UK factory in Ebbw Vale, Wales. The company oversees GS Yuasa’s six European companies, and the move aims to strengthen finance, supply chain and IT operations across the continent.