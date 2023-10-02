Altus partners with SMT Thermal Discoveries

SMT Thermal Discoveries' product portfolio will significantly expand and strengthen Altus’ solutions for Irish customers across various electronics sectors.

Altus has recently celebrated significant milestones and growth of its Irish division, including welcoming three new team members, inaugurating a demonstration facility, and enhancing its portfolio by adding new brands, including Essemtec and PVA.

"We are pleased to partner with such a well-respected and established industry leader like SMT Thermal Discoveries," said Gareth Fenton, Sales Manager of Altus Group Ireland, in a press release. ‘’It seems as though good news is coming thick and fast for the Irish team, and partnering with SMT Thermal Discoveries is a great new addition to the Irish team brand portfolio, complementing our turnkey offering across the SMT assembly process.”

The partnership aims to provide Irish electronics manufacturers with advanced yet accessible production solutions to help streamline processes, improve quality control, enhance efficiency, and increase productivity.