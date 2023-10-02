I-care Group acquires Cepya Electronics

With the acquisition of one of its main suppliers, I-care Group is confirming its vertical integration strategy. This investment gives the company more control over the production chain. The acquisition of Cepya Electronics is the group's sixth in six years and also consolidates its position in the field of Industry 4.0, more specifically in industrial digital transformation.

I-care Group plans to invest a further EUR 2 million in Cepya Electronics. The aim is to double production capacity and become Belgium's leading manufacturer of industrial connected devices (IIOTs).