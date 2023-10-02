Mycronic receives first order for solid state laser upgrades

Until now Mycronic’s display mask writers have been equipped with gas lasers, whereas the SLX semiconductor mask writers have been equipped with solid state lasers, which consume about 99% less energy than a gas laser. The challenge has been to find a solid state laser solution for producing the much larger display photomasks – something that has now been successfully solved. Delivery of the upgrades is planned during the coming two years.

The transition to solid state lasers is described as an important step in Mycronic’s journey to reduce the climate impact over the product’s life cycle.