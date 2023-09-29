Emerson accelerates its capabilities with Afag acquisition
Emerson has completed its previously announced acquisition of electric linear motion, feeding and handling automation solutions provider, Afag Holding AG.
The electric linear motion segment expands Emerson’s served market by more than USD 9 billion and is expected to grow mid-single digits annually, supporting Emerson’s long-term, profitable organic growth.
Afag, headquartered in Zell, Switzerland, brings both technology and innovation to Emerson. The acquisition enhances Emerson’s capabilities in factory automation and creates a strong motion portfolio that combines Afag’s electric linear motion solutions with Emerson’s pneumatic motion technology. Afag serves customers in markets that include battery manufacturing, automotive, packaging, medical, life sciences and electronics.
“Afag brings exciting technology that will enable Emerson to accelerate growth in our existing USD 900 million factory automation business,” says Ram Krishnan, chief operating officer of Emerson, ina. press release. “As discrete and hybrid customers continue to accelerate electrification across their manufacturing processes, Afag’s technology is ideally suited to provide improved energy efficiency and performance gains.”