Emerson accelerates its capabilities with Afag acquisition

The electric linear motion segment expands Emerson’s served market by more than USD 9 billion and is expected to grow mid-single digits annually, supporting Emerson’s long-term, profitable organic growth.

Afag, headquartered in Zell, Switzerland, brings both technology and innovation to Emerson. The acquisition enhances Emerson’s capabilities in factory automation and creates a strong motion portfolio that combines Afag’s electric linear motion solutions with Emerson’s pneumatic motion technology. Afag serves customers in markets that include battery manufacturing, automotive, packaging, medical, life sciences and electronics.