Electronics Production |

North American EMS industry up 2.9% in August

Total North American EMS shipments in August 2023 were up 2.49% compared to the same month last year. Compared to the preceding month, August shipments increased 8.9%, reports the IPC.

EMS bookings in August increased 13.7% year-over-year and increased 8.2% from the previous month. The book-to-bill ratio stands at 1.27.

“The EMS industry saw good growth in both orders and bookings this month which kept the book-to-bill in line with recent months,” said Shawn DuBravac, IPC’s chief economist. 

September 28 2023 5:23 pm V21.1.4-2
