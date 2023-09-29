© Creation Technologies
North American EMS industry up 2.9% in August
Total North American EMS shipments in August 2023 were up 2.49% compared to the same month last year. Compared to the preceding month, August shipments increased 8.9%, reports the IPC.
EMS bookings in August increased 13.7% year-over-year and increased 8.2% from the previous month. The book-to-bill ratio stands at 1.27.
“The EMS industry saw good growth in both orders and bookings this month which kept the book-to-bill in line with recent months,” said Shawn DuBravac, IPC’s chief economist.