Another solid year for Jabil

The EMS provider recorded net revenues of USD 8.5 billion during the fourth quarter of 2023, down from USD 9.0 billion during the same period the year before. Operating income for the quarter amounted to USD 441 million, compared with USD 409 million. Diversified Manufacturing Services (DMS) YoY revenue remained consistent during the quarter and Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) revenue declined 13% YoY.

“As we move into the new fiscal year, I feel strongly that we have the right team, capabilities, and diversified portfolio to support good momentum into FY24 and beyond. And none of this would be possible, without our thriving and unified Jabil culture, which is as strong today as it’s ever been,” says Jabil CEO Kenny Wilson.

For the full fiscal year 2023, the EMS provider recorded net revenues of USD 34.7 billion, up from 33.4 billion the year before. Operating income for the year amounted to USD 1.5 billion, compared with USD 1.3 billion in 2022. Diversified Manufacturing Services (DMS) revenue grew 8% YoY and Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) revenue remained consistent.